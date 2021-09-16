PS5: the compatible SSD at the best value for money

With the latest update to the PlayStation 5, the ability to increase console storage is now open to everyone. And, out of all the SSDs available on the market right now, we’ve managed to find the best compromise between price and quality!

In order to add an SSD to the PlayStation 5, this component must meet specific criteria. Indeed, Sony requires that the latter be of M.2 NVMe type with a PCle Gen4 x4 interface. In addition to that, its total storage should not exceed 4TB and should be above 250GB. Finally, its reading speed should be high enough. And above all, it needs a heat sink.

SSD for PS5: the need to add a heat sink

Characteristic that one might think curious, but it is necessary that the SSD to be installed in the PS5 is equipped with a heat dissipation system. Indeed, given the small space provided for the SSD, if the latter is not equipped with a heat sink, it runs the risk of overheating. And in this case, the SSD will slow down its frequency in order to avoid hardware breakage.

For this, it is necessary to have such an accessory. But don’t think that this inflates the bill. On the contrary, by combining a heatsink and a compatible SSD in this way, we even get the best value for money. To do this, simply combine the MC1 Be Quiet heat sink! and Samsung’s 1TB SSD. With that, you get an SSD for PS5 under $ 200 which makes it the best price on the market right now.

Important: the “MC1 Pro” heatsink should be avoided, since it is too large for the location of the PS5. Prefer the MC1 Heatsink, which is suitable.

Buy the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD for 181 € at Amazon

Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at 16 € at Rakuten

SSD for PS5 at the best value for money with the Samsung 980 Pro + the Be Quiet! MC1

This Samsung SSD is part of the 980 Pro range which are recognized for their performance, both in terms of writing speed and reading. Indeed, the latter is able to go up to a reading speed of 7000 MB / s, what it does that it is particularly fast, and above all, well suited for the PS5.





Because, in the criteria requested to add an SSD, Sony requires a minimum speed of 5500 MB / s. In this case, it is much higher, and will allow you to have a smooth gaming experience. On top of that, its 1TB storage will save you from having to delete games to add new ones.

Regarding the heat sink, it is easy to use. In fact, all you have to do is open the heat sink, place the SSD in it, close it and then lock it with the screws provided for this purpose.

Buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for 181 € at Amazon

Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at 16 € at Rakuten

Everything you need to know about SSDs for PS5 How to increase the storage space of the PS5? There are two ways to increase the storage of your PS5, via an external hard drive (HDD) or via an SSD to insert into your console. However, currently there is only an internal SSD that you will be able to store and run the game. How to install an internal SSD on the PS5? To do this, you need a size 1 Phillips screwdriver. After making sure that the console is running the beta system software, unplug it, lay it down and position it in front of you. Remove the cover, unscrew the expansion slot cover, remove the screws, plug in the SSD, screw it in, screw the cover back on and put the outer cover back on. Plug the console back in and follow the instructions in the PS5 format utility so that you can use your new SSD. Which internal SSDs are compatible with the PS5? Currently, due to very strict rules for integrating an SSD, only a few models may be suitable. With a heat sink, we will retain the SSD WD_Black SN850, and then, in the category without heat sink, you can count on the Sabrent 2Tb Rocket 4 Plus and the Samsug 980 Pro MZ-V8P1T0BW.