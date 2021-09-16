PSG and its stars miss each other, Camavinga and Haller amaze

The Paris SG of the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio, braked in Bruges (1-1), missed their Champions League debut on Wednesday during the first group day, marked by the quadruple of debutant Sébastien Haller (Ajax) and the decisive entry by Eduardo Camavinga for Real Madrid.

Group A: the PSG armada stalls, City flames

All Europe of football was waiting to see finally aligned together the three tenors of Paris SG, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and rookie Lionel Messi, who played their first joint match in Bruges.

But despite this strike force, PSG stumbled on Club Bruges, supposed to be the weakest team in Group A. The Parisians nevertheless opened the scoring by Ander Herrera, perfectly served by Mbappé (15th), but Hans Vanaken brought the brave Brugeois back to height (27th).

And nothing turned round for Paris, from Messi’s strike on the crossbar (29th) to the exit on injury from Mbappé, grimacing (51st). Final score, 1-1.

In the other match of the group, Manchester City flared up against RB Leipzig (6-3), while the German club had remained in the match for a while thanks to a hat-trick from Frenchman Christopher Nkunku (42nd, 51st, 73rd).

Now it’s time for the PSG-City shock on September 28, revenge for the semi-final won in the spring by the Citizens …

Group B: Griezmann whistled, Liverpool frenzied

Antoine Griezmann undoubtedly dreamed of another welcome for his great return to the Wanda-Metropolitano stadium: the French striker, on loan from Barcelona to Atlético Madrid in the summer transfer window, was received by a mixture of whistles and applause from the “colchoneros” supporters.

Entered into play in the 56th minute, “Grizi” did not settle a very closed meeting, where Porto could have won on a late goal finally canceled for a previous foul. Final score 0-0.

Crazy match on the other hand at Anfield, where Liverpool and AC Milan surrendered blow for blow, reviving the memory of the crazy night in Istanbul where the Reds had defeated the Rossoneri in the final of the C1 2005 (3-3 AD, 3-2 tab).

Liverpool opened the scoring with a shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold deflected by Fikayo Tomori (9th), the French goalkeeper Milan then stopped a penalty from Mohamed Salah (15th) and the Milanese reversed the score in two minutes by Ante Rebic (42nd) then Brahim Diaz (43rd).

But the Reds, carried by the supporters of the “Kop”, did not let go and Salah (49th) then Jordan Henderson (69th) put Jürgen Klopp’s team in front. Final score 3-2 for Liverpool.

Group C: Haaland scores, Haller four to four

Irresistible Erling Haaland: the top scorer in the Champions League last year (10 goals) started again on the same basis, scoring in Dortmund’s 2-1 victory in Istanbul at Besiktas, well served by the Englishman Jude Bellingham (45th + 3), who had previously opened the scoring (20th). Final score, 2-1 for the Germans.

Tied on points at the top of Group C, we find Ajax who crushed Sporting Portugal at home in Lisbon, thanks to the quadruple of a beginner in the competition: the Franco-Ivorian Sébastien Haller, author of two goals in the first nine minutes (2nd, 9th), before adding two more goals in the second period (51st, 63rd).

The former Auxerrois settles in the passage alone at the top of the classification of the scorers of C1 in front of Robert Lewandowski (2 goals) … Not bad for a novice! Final score, 5-1 for Ajax.

Group D: Camavinga saves Real, astonishing Sheriff

Real Madrid have successfully entered their fetish competition thanks to a short success at San Siro on Inter’s lawn, thanks to the decisive entry of Eduardo Camavinga.

Launched by Carlo Ancelotti for the last ten minutes, the French midfielder decanted the meeting with a decisive pass lobbed for Rodrygo (89th). A great success for Camavinga, already scorer this weekend for his big debut in the white jersey of Real. Final score 1-0 for Madrid.

In the other meeting of the group, Sheriff Tiraspol, Petit Poucet of the Champions League who represents the capital of a pro-Russian separatist state, Transdniestria, created a surprise by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in the first match of its history in the European queen event.