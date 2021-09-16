PSG: Icardi’s catastrophic record on coming into play

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

If the performance of Paris-Saint-Germain in Bruges (1-1) was overall worrying, one player particularly missed his performance in the person of Mauro Icardi. Came into play in place of Kylian Mbappé in the 51st minute, the Argentinian almost missed everything. Unclear on his only two occasions (53rd and 81st), the former Inter Milan player claims a catastrophic statistical record.

Foot Mercato, which is based on the UEFA statistics sheet, notes that Mauro Icardi has only managed two passes (out of four attempted) in 42 minutes of play. For his part, Opta highlights his six balloons touched (“lowest total of the first day of C1 among players with more than 30 minutes played) and his four positional offside whistled (second total of the day). This performance did not fail to enrage the supporters Parisians on social networks, who expect much better from Icardi against Lyon on Sunday (9 p.m.).

Icardi’s catastrophic entry

6 – Mauro Icardi 🇦🇷 against Club Bruges 🇧🇪 last night: 6 balls touched – lowest total of the 1st day of this Champions League among players with more than 30 minutes played 4 times offside – 2nd highest total of this 1st day Off topic. pic.twitter.com/swxoToG0SV

– OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 16, 2021