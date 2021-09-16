More

    PSG: Icardi’s catastrophic record on coming into play

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

    If the performance of Paris-Saint-Germain in Bruges (1-1) was overall worrying, one player particularly missed his performance in the person of Mauro Icardi. Came into play in place of Kylian Mbappé in the 51st minute, the Argentinian almost missed everything. Unclear on his only two occasions (53rd and 81st), the former Inter Milan player claims a catastrophic statistical record.

    Foot Mercato, which is based on the UEFA statistics sheet, notes that Mauro Icardi has only managed two passes (out of four attempted) in 42 minutes of play. For his part, Opta highlights his six balloons touched (“lowest total of the first day of C1 among players with more than 30 minutes played) and his four positional offside whistled (second total of the day). This performance did not fail to enrage the supporters Parisians on social networks, who expect much better from Icardi against Lyon on Sunday (9 p.m.).

    Icardi’s catastrophic entry

    The catastrophic entry of Icardi

    Last night at FC Bruges – Paris-Saint-Germain (1-1), Argentine international striker Mauro Icardi replaced Kylian Mbappé in the 51st minute and distinguished himself with a catastrophic entry. Icardi only managed two assists.

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTakeover of the Sam metallurgy company in Viviez: the decision known on Thursday
    Next articleits charge would in fact not be that fast

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC