PSG | PSG – Malaise: DJ Snake, Parc des Princes … The controversy is growing!

Football – PSG
By taking the initiative to change the entry song of the players of the Parc des Princes, PSG should not expect to cause such a controversy …
As the entry song changes on the lawn of the Princes Park sparked a controversy, in the columns of the Parisian, Fabien Allègre, director of diversification of PSG assured to have carried out a ” real consultation on the subject »With supporters, including representatives of CUP. An assertion denied by the Ultras Paris Collective through a press release published on Twitter : ” Contrary to information revealed in various media, the Collective Ultras Paris office has never agreed to a change in the input music of the players. Getting information out is good, but checking it is better “. But that’s not all.
CUP and DJ Snake deny
Indeed, faced with the controversy, DJ Snake also made it clear: ” PSG input music: I provided sound for Messi’s presentation video. Like you, I discovered that we made an intro music for the input of players when it does not lend itself to it. I didn’t mean to harm the club by speaking out on this subject, but I cannot accept this situation as a supporter and you know the love I have for our colors. In other words, the PSG finds himself in a delicate situation.