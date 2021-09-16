PSG | PSG – Malaise: DJ Snake, Parc des Princes … The controversy is growing!

Football – PSG

By taking the initiative to change the entry song of the players of the Parc des Princes, PSG should not expect to cause such a controversy …





As the entry song changes on the lawn of the Princes Park sparked a controversy, in the columns of the Parisian , Fabien Allègre, director of diversification of PSG assured to have carried out a ” real consultation on the subject »With supporters, including representatives of CUP. An assertion denied by the Ultras Paris Collective through a press release published on Twitter : ” Contrary to information revealed in various media, the Collective Ultras Paris office has never agreed to a change in the input music of the players. Getting information out is good, but checking it is better “. But that’s not all.

CUP and DJ Snake deny