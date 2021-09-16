PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino flies to the rescue of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé!

Football – PSG

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. by Th.B.

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi were aligned for the first time together Wednesday evening during the draw conceded by PSG on the lawn of Bruges in the Champions League (1-1). Not having performed the best performance, the MNM received the support of Mauricio Pochettino.





The eyes of football lovers were undoubtedly on the Jan Breydel stadium on Wednesday night for the Champions League meeting between Bruges to PSG (1-1). Indeed, since the arrival of Lionel Messi on August 10, this European match was synonymous with a first for the attacking trio made up of Neymar, of Kylian Mbappé and of Messi. However, the three internationals did not find each other on a recurring basis and Mbappé was even forced to give up his place in the 50th minute of play due to an ankle injury according to Mauricio Pochettino. Passing through a press conference in the wake of the draw conceded by the PSG To Bruges, the coach of Paris Holy–Germain wanted to step up and defend his attacking trio.

For Pochettino, “the problem does not come from the work of the three offensive players”