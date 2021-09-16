PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino’s announcement after Mbappé’s injury …

Football – PSG

Posted on September 16, 2021 at 8:45 am by Th.B.

Rather discreet Wednesday night in Bruges like his two attacking friends, namely Neymar and Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé had to leave his teammates prematurely. Indeed, hit in an ankle, the PSG striker was forced to leave a few minutes after half-time. Mauricio Pochettino gave his news.





A few minutes after the break, the Parisian supporters who made the trip to the Jan Breydel Stadium held their breath on Wednesday evening at Bruges. While the PSG was still held in check by the outsider and the Belgian locals (1-1), Kylian Mbappé remained on the ground before being forced out of place due to pain in an ankle. With the start of the season achieved by the world champion, the technical staff of Mauricio Pochettino, the management of PSG as well as its fans are all in the same state of mind on this day after the European evening: is it serious for Kylian Mbappé ? For now, the vagueness continues to reign.

“He twisted an ankle”