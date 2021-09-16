More

    PSG: Rothen also turns on the Parisians!

    Even without losing, the French clubs have decidedly disappointed Jérôme Rothen this week in the Champions League … Very critical of Lille (see brief 12h56), hung by Wolfsburg (0-0) Tuesday, the consultant of the radio RMC also attacked Paris Saint-Germain, unable to win on the lawn of Bruges (1-1) Wednesday.

    “I am disappointed, obviously, we always expect spectacular matches, even more when we see the individualities on the field, underlined the former Parisian. I am disappointed by the lack of control and investment, because the Parisians were eaten in all areas of the game. We felt a team arriving in Bruges in comfort, saying ‘with our three stars in front of us we will win the match’. “


    “When you lose so many duels, when you run a lot less than the opponent and when you suffer a lot of offensives from Bruges, there is a problem. A problem in the head, also physical because I think that PSG are not ready today to fight with a lot of teams in the Champions League. With so little effort I don’t see how this team can become one of the best in Europe “, Rothen said.

