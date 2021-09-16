Putin admits the existence of “dozens” of Covid patients in his entourage

Cluster in the Kremlin: Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that dozens of people around him were suffering from Covid-19, forcing him to self-isolate, an illustration of the country’s difficulties in stemming the epidemic. The people concerned are in particular bodyguards of the head of state, according to the Russian presidency.

Read alsoCovid-19: Putin isolates himself after cases in his entourage and relies on the Sputnik V vaccine

“In my entourage (…) it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus”, Announced Putin during a meeting by videoconference at the Organization of the Treaty of collective security (CSTO), meeting in summit in Tajikistan.

Isolation of “at least a week”

“I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment, I’m so sorry“, he added. According to Dmitry Peskov, his spokesperson, Putin, 68, vaccinated since March, must remain in isolation again “at least a weekBecause of this unprecedented focus since the start of the epidemic in the inner circle of the master of the Kremlin.

Read alsoAt St. Petersburg Forum, Putin displays post-Covid ‘return to normal’

Among those infected, some ensured the “security“Of the president and others were in charge of aspects of his”everyday lifeAdded Peskov, without further details. On the other hand, he assures us that he is not aware of “no serious cases“, Emphasizing that”practically all thoseWho work with Putin are vaccinated. According to Dmitry Peskov, the functioning of the Kremlin is not affected and the president himself “work normally»From his residence in the suburbs of Moscow.

Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he had to isolate himself after contact “very close»With a collaborator who turned out to be ill. Immune for nearly six months by the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, he added that the serum “will really demonstrate its high level of protection.“





Less than 30% of Russians vaccinated

The irruption of the Covid in the close entourage of the president underlines the Russian difficulties to fight against the epidemic, between a vaccination which slips and the very random respect of the rules of distancing and the wearing of the mask.

Read alsoCovid-19: new record of daily deaths in Russia

Russia is one of the states in the world where the pandemic has claimed the most lives. The country has been particularly bereaved by the Delta variant which has been wreaking havoc since June. According to the statistics agency Rosstat, some 350,000 Russians had died of Covid-19 by the end of July 2021. And according to a count from the Gogov site, only 27.5% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated to date and since December 2020.

Initially, the Kremlin, which has four national vaccines, set a target of reaching 60% vaccination by September. Despite strong promotion, Sputnik V, Moscow’s flagship vaccine, is also experiencing difficulties in export, despite studies establishing its effectiveness. It has still not been approved by the World Health Organization or by the European Union.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassili Nebenzia denounced Wednesday as “clearly discriminatory»Compulsory vaccination to be able to access the UN General Assembly from September 21 to 27, Sputnik V not being among the authorized sera.

A drastic device was in place

The master of the Kremlin had only very recently resumed events in public, until then protected by a drastic device to prevent him from coming into contact with the coronavirus.

Before announcing his isolation, Putin received Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and many Paralympic athletes returning from Tokyo on Monday in Moscow. Until a few weeks ago, the overwhelming majority of his engagements were made by video and the few people who could meet him had to undergo a period of isolation of fourteen days.

Since strict containment in April and May 2020, the Russian authorities have refused to introduce new large-scale restrictive measures in order to preserve a fragile economy. The isolation of Vladimir Putin comes before the holding of legislative elections this weekend, scheduled for three days to limit the risk of contamination. According to his spokesperson, the president will vote online.