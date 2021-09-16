quadrupled for Haller, a record shared with van Basten!

What an evening for Sébastien Haller! This Wednesday, the Ajax Amsterdam striker played, at the age of 27, the first match of his career in the Champions League against Sporting Portugal (5-1). And the Ivorian international (6 selections, 3 goals) was illustrated by registering a quadruplet!

It only took a minute and 8 seconds for the former French Espoirs international to score his first goal in the competition by resuming with a low header a shot from Antony that had been deflected on the post ( 2e). A few minutes later, the Elephant had only to throw himself in to push a cross from the Brazilian to the back of the net (9e).





A recovery from the left at close range (51e) then a quietly won face-to-face (63e) then allowed the former West Ham striker to add two more goals in the second half. So far, only one player has scored a quadruple on his Champions League debut, the illustrious Marco van Basten. This is to say the feat accomplished by the native of Ris-Orangis!

Haller’s quadruplet in video