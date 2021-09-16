Rain of Xiaomi products, Bluetooth headphones on the Switch and big Google Pixel 6 Pro leak

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Wednesday, September 15: Xiaomi presented a plethora of products, Bluetooth headsets can finally connect to the Nintendo Switch and a big leak reveals the technical sheet of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

Xiaomi puts it everywhere

Xiaomi 11T and 11 T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi Smart Projector 2, Xiaomi Pad 5, Mi Smart Band 6 NFC: the announcements made by the Chinese manufacturer during a dedicated conference were numerous, with an aggressive strategy focused on the quality / price ratio. We summarize everything for you in this summary paper.

Nintendo Switch: you can finally connect your Bluetooth headset, miracle

Incredible but true, the Nintendo Switch was previously not able to connect in Bluetooth to a headset. This lack is now a thing of the past, as console update 13.0 brings this functionality. Be careful, however: this is only Bluetooth Audio. The headset microphone is still not usable.





Google Pixel 6 Pro: new info reveals almost everything of its technical sheet

It has not yet been officially revealed by Google that the Pixel 6 Pro already has no secrets to deliver. A new leak this time signed XDA Developers reveals almost all of its technical sheet. For example, wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging would be part of the game. The battery should reach 5000 mAh.

Summary of Apple’s keynote in video

