Rains and thunderstorms: 9 dead by drowning Wednesday in the south of France

The results are increasing on the Mediterranean coast. Nine fatal drownings occurred on Wednesday, according to our information, including five in Hérault, two in Aude and two in Bouches-du-Rhône. In question, a strong swell caused by the difficult weather conditions.

In the Hérault, the five victims were aged 64 and 73 and bathed on the beaches of Grande-Motte, Agde, Marseillan, Serignan and Vias. Seven rescues also took place, detailed the rescue. The department was then placed on orange vigilance for thunderstorms, rains and floods.

Two people were also victims of drownings, in Leucate, in Aude.

The Bouches-du-Rhône also deplored two fatal drownings on Wednesday. A 58-year-old man drowned in Cassis and another 71 in La Ciotat, firefighters confirmed, implicating a “roller phenomenon”.