Rains and thunderstorms: 9 dead by drowning Wednesday in the south of France

DRAMS – Nine people were drowning on the coast this Wednesday, as the Mediterranean Sea was very rough and dangerous due to weather disturbances.
The results are increasing on the Mediterranean coast. Nine fatal drownings occurred on Wednesday, according to our information, including five in Hérault, two in Aude and two in Bouches-du-Rhône. In question, a strong swell caused by the difficult weather conditions.
In the Hérault, the five victims were aged 64 and 73 and bathed on the beaches of Grande-Motte, Agde, Marseillan, Serignan and Vias. Seven rescues also took place, detailed the rescue. The department was then placed on orange vigilance for thunderstorms, rains and floods.
Two people were also victims of drownings, in Leucate, in Aude.
The Bouches-du-Rhône also deplored two fatal drownings on Wednesday. A 58-year-old man drowned in Cassis and another 71 in La Ciotat, firefighters confirmed, implicating a “roller phenomenon”.
“A dramatic day for our region”
The Mediterranean Sea was very rough on Wednesday with waves of a height of 1.5 to 2m, due to low-pressure weather conditions which caused severe bad weather during the previous hours.
“I cannot understand how people got in the water when the sea is rough. It is a dramatic day for our region”, reacted the mayor of Vias, Jordan Dartier.
“People are encouraged to go swimming. What you don’t see are the underwater currents which are important and which drag both to the bottom and to the sea. The water is warm, it is believed that ‘we are going to have fun and quickly we are pulled towards the sea and the bottom and we exhaust ourselves trying to come back, that’s what causes drowning or the beginning of drowning “, testified on TF1 Lieutenant-Colonel Aurélien Manenc of Sdis 34.
