Rains and thunderstorms: nine dead by drowning in the south of France, including five in Hérault

The toll is heavy this Wednesday in the south of France, the day after torrential rains. Nine people died, including five in the Hérault alone, facing a very rough sea, we learned from the firefighters and gendarmes.

In the Hérault, the victims, aged between 64 and 73, had gone to bathe on the beaches of Grande-Motte, Agde, Marseillan, Serignan and Vias, specifies the Midi Dispatch. In all, rescuers intervened for twelve drownings. Seven rescues also took place, detailed the rescue. This department was still placed on Wednesday orange alert for storms, rains and floods.

In Bouches-du-Rhône, a 58-year-old man died in Cassis and another 71 in La Ciotat, firefighters confirmed after initial information from Provence, highlighting a “roller phenomenon”.

In Aude, two people died in Leucate, a department which is not yet placed in orange vigilance by Météo France, reveals BFMTV. He is an octogenarian and a person in his sixties. The beaches were not supervised and there was also a strong swell.



“A dramatic day for our region”

“The weather conditions with the warm sea, large waves that look playful and blown by the wind, coupled with the absence of rain lead to high frequentation of the beaches but do not avoid the danger associated with the underwater currents. – Sailors along the coast that we do not see, ”explained the Hérault firefighters in a message to the press, warning that the weather will be the same on Thursday.

“I can’t understand how people got into the water when the seas were rough. It is a dramatic day for our region ”, reacted for his part the mayor of Vias, Jordan Dartier.