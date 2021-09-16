Razer wants to make you mobile progamers with its Gaming Finger Sleeves

Razer is launching a new, atypical, product: the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves.

159 billion dollars. This is the value estimated in 2020 by SaveBettingSite for the mobile gaming market. A colossal sum for an industry which was in its infancy barely 10 years ago. To give an idea, it is three times more than the music industry, valued in 2020 at only $ 59 billion. With growth of between 4 and 9% depending on the year, the mobile games market could reach 200 billion by 2022, one tenth of French GDP.

In this world still little known to the general public, publishers are the kings. Creators of the most famous games, they are the ones who take most of the jackpot. Behind them, Apple and Google, the two respective owners of the App Store and the Play Store, take commissions for each sale of a game (around 30%).

Then come the more “historic” companies in the video game world that are trying to find a place in this brand new market.





The Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve for mobile gamers

While esports are in full swing, smartphone competitions are also part of the game, and gamers are always looking for more ways to improve their performance. To meet this demand, Razer, a brand well known to gamers, has just launched a brand new product that is, to say the least, original.

It is by seeking to improve the performance of mobile gamers that the idea of ​​Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves was born, small sleeves to be placed at the tips of your fingers to prevent them from sliding on the smartphone screen. during a game. Only 0.8 millimeters thick, these fabric products are designed to be breathable, lightweight and non-slip.

Available at a price of € 9.99, the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves should quickly find their customers among the biggest mobile players. When looking for performance, style doesn’t seem to matter.