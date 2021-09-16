Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: a Haaland connection

Zapping Goal! Football club Rea Madrid: top 10 top scorers in history

Towards a Mbappé-Haaland duo at Real Madrid? Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of Bayern Munich does not rule out this possibility. Asked by AS about a potential successor to Lewandowski, the Norwegian Erling Haaland was of course mentioned by the strong man of the Bavarian club.

“Lewandowski is the best striker in the world, Haaland the second. I think Bayern should be interested in Robert staying beyond the end of his contract in 2023. Signing Haaland is a big investment. “Wouldn’t rule out Real Madrid. Maybe they’ll open up the checkbook a little more this summer and maybe get Haaland and Kylian Mbappé,” said the former German striker.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will have the necessary finances. As a reminder, the French striker’s contract expired next summer and Florentino Pérez could indeed benefit from it after having tried everything during this transfer window. Would Real Madrid be ready to rebuild a Galacticos team with two of the most promising players of their generation? Case to be continued …

