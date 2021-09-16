Rent Winnie the Pooh’s house on Airbnb for an unusual weekend!

This house, located in the ashdown forest, in East Sussex, England, mean anything to you? If it brings back memories of your childhood, it is quite normal, since it is about winnie the pooh house, heroes of our youth! On the occasion of 95th bear birthday, it is possible to rent this exceptional place for a weekend.

Rent Winnie the Pooh’s house for a weekend!

This house dedicated to Winnie the Pooh is inspired by the original tales of AA Milne. The September 24 and 25, two families of up to four travelers will be able, for one night, to immerse themselves in the emblematic world of the teddy bear and his friends.

In addition to the charming references to the original tales of Winnie the Pooh, the house is fully equipped so that travelers can enjoy a family moment of relaxation. It has a double bed on the ground floor and a mezzanine with two very cozy single beds. The living room is fully equipped with comfortable seats. Above all, the accommodation has a dining area so that travelers, like Winnie, can enjoy a few gourmet moments. During each stay, travelers will take a guided tour of the real Forest of blue dreams, play the Winnie the Pooh game on the iconic story deck and taste local meals with flavors of honey.





How to rent Winnie the Pooh’s house?

This tailor-made stay available only on Airbnb promises an immersion in the world of Winnie and his friends:

Exposed branches wrap around the front door of the house. The inscription “Mr. Sanders” is visible just above.

Custom wallpaper was specially designed by host Kim Raymond.

If travelers take a look in the kitchen cupboards, they will find shelves full of jars of honey.

Airbnb anticipates very strong interest from travelers and the available booking dates will be posted on Monday, September 20 at 2 p.m. KST. Interested travelers are urged to note that booking must be made in strict accordance with local Covid-19 guidelines, i.e. only current UK residents will be able to book.

