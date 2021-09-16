Rise in sight in Europe in the wake of Wall Street



INCREASE IN SIGHT IN EUROPE IN THE WAKE OF WALL STREET

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected in the green at the opening Thursday in the wake of Wall Street, which amplified its progression at the end of the session the day before, thanks in part to the rise in oil prices.

Index futures suggest a rise of 0.18% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.06% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.24% for the EuroStoxx 50. As for the CAC 40 in Paris, it should take around 0.25% according to the first available indications.

The higher close in US stocks and the weakening dollar in the forex market show that risk appetite is prevailing for now, with less than a week now of Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions American.

The indicators of the last few days in the United States indeed suggest that growth remains solid and especially that the inflationary surge observed in recent months is very temporary, which could lead the Fed to take its time before initiating the tightening of its policy. monetary.

With that in mind, investors will be watching monthly retail sales figures and weekly jobless claims statistics in the United States at 12:30 GMT.

They are also keeping an eye on the case of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, which remains a potential risk for the entire financial system of the world’s second-largest economy.

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange closed higher on Wednesday as higher oil prices favored energy sector stocks as a series of positive indicators suggested inflation has peaked and the economy has recovered. he US economy remains strong.





All sectors of activity benefited from the upturn, as the Dow Jones index started trading at a nearly two-month low and the S & P-500 at a low of more than three weeks.

The Dow Jones gained 0.68% (236.82 points) to 34,814.39, the S & P-500 gained 37.65 points (+ 0.85%) to 4,480.7 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 123, 77 points (+ 0.82%) to 15,161.53.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei loses 0.62% within an hour of the close as profit taking continues to weigh on the trend after the rise in recent weeks, which has carried the Japanese market to the highest level. high since 1990.

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite fell 0.75% and the CSI 300 fell 0.85%. The trend is weighed down among others by the real estate sector with fears of contagion from the difficulties of Evergrande.

The latter fell 8.54%, the lowest for ten years, in Hong Kong where the Hang Seng dropped 1.93%.

CHANGES / RATES

Penalized by the reflux of risk aversion, the dollar is practically unchanged against a basket of benchmark currencies (-0.03%) and remains close to the middle of the range in which it has been evolving for a month, forex traders waiting now the US Federal Reserve meeting to take new positions.

The euro is trading around $ 1.1810.

In the bond market, the yield on ten-year US Treasuries, at 1.2955%, was virtually flat. It hit a three-week low of 1.26% on Wednesday in response to the first drop in US import prices in ten months, with new evidence suggesting inflation may have peaked.

OIL

Oil prices remain on an upward trend after a larger-than-expected drop in crude stocks in the United States (-6.4 million barrels) last week.

Brent gained 0.27% to $ 75.66 per barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.26% to $ 72.80.

They took 2.5% and 3.1% respectively on Wednesday.