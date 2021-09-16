Rothen already buries PSG, overwhelming observation

Disappointing for its first in C1 against Bruges, PSG drew the wrath of Jérôme Rothen.

Like a certain Nicolas Anelka, Jérôme Rothen did not appreciate the performance of PSG, Wednesday night in Bruges in the Champions League (1-1), for his entry into the running. The Neymar-Mesis-Mbappé trio did not really play a concert (the latter was also more or less excluded from the exchanges) and the goalkeeper of Bruges, Simon Mignolet, spent a too quiet evening, by his own admission.

Rothen mocks PSG

“I’m disappointed, obviously, we always expect spectacular matches, even more when you see the individualities on the field, deplores Rothen for RMC Sport. I am disappointed by the lack of mastery, also disappointed by the lack of investment, because the Parisians have been eaten in all areas of the game. We felt a team that arrived in Bruges in comfort, saying ‘with our three stars in front we will win the match‘. “





Rothen then draws up a very pessimistic report for the rest of the Parisian operations: “PSG have never managed to gain the upper hand. When you lose so many duels, you run a lot less than your opponent, and you suffer a lot of offensives from Brugge, there is a problem. A problem in the head, a physical problem too, because I think that PSG is not ready today to fight with a lot of teams in the Champions League. With so little effort I don’t see how this team can become one of the best in Europe. “