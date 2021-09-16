Seven fatal drownings at sea in one day in Hérault and Bouches-du-Rhône

Seven people drowned on Wednesday in the south of France while bathing in a particularly rough sea that day. Five of them lost their lives in the Herault, we learned from firefighters and gendarmes. The victims, aged between 64 and 73, had gone to bathe on the beaches of Grande-Motte, Agde, Marseillan, Serignan and Vias. Seven rescues also took place, detailed the rescue. This department was placed on Wednesday

on orange alert for storms, rains and floods.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône, a 58-year-old man died in Cassis and another 71 in La Ciotat, firefighters confirmed after initial information from La Provence, pointing to a “roller phenomenon”.





Dangerous underwater currents that you can’t see

“The weather conditions with the warm sea, large waves that look playful and blown by the wind, coupled with the absence of rain lead to high frequentation of the beaches but do not avoid the danger associated with the underwater currents. – Sailors along the coast that we do not see, ”explained the Hérault firefighters in a message to the press, warning that the weather will be the same on Thursday.

“I can’t understand how people got into the water when the seas were rough. It is a dramatic day for our region ”, reacted for his part the mayor of Vias, Jordan Dartier.