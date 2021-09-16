seven fatal drownings in a single day in Hérault and Bouches-du-Rhône

Seven people drowned on Wednesday September 15 in Hérault and Bouches-du-Rhône. Five died on the Hérault coast, indicates France Blue Hérault. Two died in the Bouches-du-Rhône, Franceinfo learned from the department’s firefighters.

In Hérault, a first victim, aged 70, could not be resuscitated, despite the intervention of the emergency services at the beginning of the afternoon in Marseillan. A 72-year-old Toulousain died at the end of the afternoon in Sérignan-Plage. A few kilometers away, in Vias, a 64-year-old woman died. In La Grande-Motte, a man also drowned after being unwell in the water. Another victim died in Agde. Seven rescues also took place.

The Hérault remains placed in orange vigilance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. The rain-flood alert was lifted at 9 p.m. Many people have ventured out to sea, despite a new wave phenomenon favored by the sea roughened by bad weather and despite municipal decrees prohibiting swimming in certain areas.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône, a 68-year-old man drowned a little before 4 p.m. in Cassis. An hour later, at 5 p.m. in La Ciotat, it is a 71-year-old man who could not be resuscitated after being brought back on board by a 13-year-old teenager.

The firefighters of Bouches-du-Rhône had called for caution at the end of the morning on the social network Twitter, warning of the presence of “breaking rollers on the beaches of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône “.





1,119 accidental drownings, including 250 fatal, were recorded this summer, from June 1 to August 31, 2021, according to the latest survey Drowning of Public Health France, published Friday, September 8. A figure down nearly 9% compared to 2018, the date of the last survey.