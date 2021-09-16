several arrests after a threat of attack on a synagogue

A man suspected of wanting to carry out an attack on the synagogue in the city of Hagen was arrested by German police, along with suspected accomplices.

Attack foiled in Germany. The police proceeded, Thursday, September 16, to several arrests in the aftermath of a threat of an attack on a synagogue in the middle of Yom Kippur, two years after an attempted intrusion into a Jewish place of worship by an extremist from far right.

In total, four arrests were carried out after the synagogue of Hagen (North Rhine-Westphalia, in the west of the country) was the subject of Wednesday evening a very tight surveillance of the linked security forces. to a threat of attack. For the conservative legislative candidate, Armin Laschet, it is an attack “Islamist motivated”.

The investigation has in particular “leads to the identification and arrest of a 16-year-old from Hagen”local police said late in the morning. “There was a danger of an attack on the synagogue in Hagen”, confirmed Herbert Reul, the regional interior minister. Police forces have it “probably prevented”, he added.





The 16-year-old is believed to be a Syrian, according to media reports Spiegel and Bild. He was reportedly arrested Thursday morning at Hagen station, three of his relatives also being arrested at their home, according to local media.

The German authorities have been alerted by a foreign intelligence service, according to these media. The young Syrian would have announced an imminent attack on a discussion forum monitored by this service.

This case comes almost two years after an attack on the synagogue in Halle, again during Yom Kippur. The author, a right-wing extremist, had tried to enter the synagogue, but failed to do so, to shoot the worshipers there. However, he had killed two people in the street and in a snack bar before being arrested. He has since been sentenced to life in prison for the attack.