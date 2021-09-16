several arrests after threats of attack on a synagogue

The police carried out several arrests the day after a threat of attack on a synagogue in Hagen (Germany), in the middle of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, AFP learned Thursday (September 16) from a source familiar with the matter.

These arrests, four in total, came after the Hagen synagogue (west) was the subject of very tight surveillance by the police on Wednesday evening due to a threat of attack. The celebration of the main Jewish religious holiday had to be canceled because of this “threatens”Whose content has not been detailed at this stage by the investigators.





The investigation has in particular “leads to the identification and arrest of a 16-year-old from Hagen», Announced the local police late Thursday morning. “There was a danger of an attack on the synagogue in Hagen», Confirmed Herbert Reul, the regional Minister of the Interior. Police forces have it “probably prevented“, he added.

Possible explosive attack

The 16-year-old is believed to be a Syrian, according to media reports Spiegel and Bild. He was reportedly arrested Thursday morning at Hagen station, three of his relatives also being arrested at their home, according to local media.

The German authorities have been alerted by a foreign intelligence service, according to these media. The young Syrian would have announced an imminent attack on a discussion forum monitored by this service. The attack was likely to be carried out Wednesday evening using homemade explosives, according to media.