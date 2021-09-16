Should you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 or wait for the Galaxy S22?

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 are both excellent Android smartphones, so much so that a buyer could perfectly well consider one of these two models to save a bit of money rather than wait for the S22. The Galaxy S20, in particular, has seen a huge price drop. It is currently found at less than 450 euros and it is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S21 which is worth 799 euros. But does it still make sense to buy an S20 or S21 now, knowing that the Galaxy S22 will be arriving within a few months?

While Samsung has made some interesting improvements to the Galaxy S21, there are also a few features that the older Galaxy S20 has that the S21 lacks. This should be taken into account when determining the best value for money for you. Of course, we must also take into account the rumors about the Galaxy S22 and the novelties it could bring.

5G



5G is still in its infancy. Most operators are still deploying the network, which will take some time to keep all its promises in terms of coverage and performance. That said, Samsung has introduced 5G compatibility since the Galaxy S20. It is also available on the Galaxy S21 and it is certain that it will be available on the Galaxy S22. But there are differences in terms of the type of 5G signals that the two existing phones support.

The Galaxy S20, on most models, supports Sub-6 type 5G, which has slower top speeds than the millimeter wave version which is still being rolled out.

If 5G is important to you, then the Galaxy S21 is probably the best choice, as it supports both types of signals on all models. But if it doesn’t, then the increased speeds you can get with the S20 will likely be sufficient for most of your needs.

Camera



The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 have the same photo modules, resulting in a technical draw and a win for the cheaper Galaxy S20. Both models are equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. At the front, there is a 10 megapixel module for selfies.

There aren’t many rumors about the photo portion of the base Galaxy S22 yet, but there is speculation suggesting that the more top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a 200-megapixel sensor.





Software support



The length of software support is often one of the biggest reasons not to buy a year-old phone. Typically, most mobiles are released with a specific timeline of how many years the manufacturers plan to keep updating them with the latest versions of Android.

The S20 and Galaxy S21 series both receive at least three generations of Android, the first having launched with Android 10. This means that the Galaxy S20 is guaranteed to receive Android 12 and Android 13. The Galaxy S21 will go all the way up to Android. 14. But unlike the Google Pixels or the Apple iPhone, Samsung takes the time to customize Android for its phones and often rolls out its software updates several months after an Android update is released.

Separately, Samsung is committed to providing four years of security updates to select devices released after 2019, which includes the Galaxy S20 and S21. This means that the Galaxy S20 will get security updates until 2024 and the S21 until 2025. This should allow a Galaxy S20 to be used for quite a long time before the security updates are finished.

Screen



The Galaxy S20 offers a higher display definition than the S21. Its 6.2-inch Dynamic Amoled screen displays 3200 x 1440 pixels, a density of 563 pixels per inch and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (60 Hz by default).

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch 2400×1,080-pixel Amoled display and a pixel density of 421 ppi. The screen benefits from an adaptive refresh rate to go from 48Hz to 120Hz, which allows the phone to show greater graphic fidelity when needed and save battery the rest of the time.

Wait a little longer before you decide



While the Galaxy S20 could save you several hundred dollars compared to the price of the Galaxy S21, it is important to add that we expect to see a Galaxy S21 FE land by the end of the year. more affordable. This could be a compelling alternative for anyone considering the Galaxy S20, as it would likely pick up many of the features of the Galaxy S21 while still benefiting from a full four years of software support.

Article from CNET.com adapted by CNETFrance





Image: Sarah Tew / CNET

