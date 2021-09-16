Skull and Bones: new info on Ubisoft’s sea serpent

Tom Henderson, known for his oft-proven insight into the industry, brings us news of the eternally repulsed Skull and Bones.

The video above is from a 2018 version of the game.

Overall, the game isn’t “near completion” but is reported to be in a decent spot with a lot of good combat. The middle of the map is a big open sea and it can take some “good afk time” to sail across – I’ll try and get specifics as to how long that actually is. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

According to Tom henderson, who spoke on Twitter and saw his information relayed in particular by VGC, Skull and Bones is not “close to completion“, but would already be”in good position“. Remember that last March, Fnac launched pre-orders for the game, with a release date announced for March 31. Announced at E3 2017, the game was scheduled for fall 2018, then year 2020, then March 2021, and is now expected for fiscal year 2023 Ubisoft (April 2022 – March 2023).

Tom Henderson revealed a lot of information about the game in his thread Twitter. Synthesis:





The game will take place in the Indian Ocean, and will include a pirate island, geographically inspired by Madagascar. Note that the map has a named area Azania Coast, which corresponds to the old name of part of the east coast of Africa, at the level of Mozambique. The game will be in open world, as expected. the center of the map would therefore be a huge body of water (the ocean), which would take a long time to cross without necessarily touching the keyboard.

There are five ranks of ships (small, medium, large, etc.), themselves classified in three categories: cargo, combat, exploration. Players will start with a raft that they will have to build, then a small fishing boat. This will allow them to explore the ocean in order to find resources on earth, and boat shots in settlements. The ships will also be upgradeable, by adding reinforcements, foundries, increasing storage … You can also visually customize the elements of your ship. Upgrades and customizations will cost money (not resources).

Each ship has a pre-determined number of guns. But players will be able to add armament, and improve the one already present. Cannons, ballistae, flamethrowers and mortars can thus be installed on your ship, and launch various types of ammunition (chained cannonballs, for example).

Different quests will allow you to gain reputation, and earn money. The progression of the players would also be based on the money won by carrying out your contracts, raids, races and looting.

the gameplay on land should take place in third person. It will allow you to interact with NPCs and land you in a refuge. Note, on land the gameplay will not include no combat or parkour element (as one would have thought of a game created by the developers of Ubisoft Singapore who worked on Assassin’s Creed IV).

Tom henderson says it will continue to look for more specific information, such as the time it takes to actually cross the map. Skull and Bones is slated for release between April 2022 and March 2023, according to Ubisoft’s latest forecast.

To read also