soon the reunion between Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo?

After an XXL recruitment illustrated by the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho, expectations are high around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United! Last Tuesday in the Champions League, the defeat of Red devils on the lawn of the Young Boys of Bern (2-1) weakened the Norwegian coach who could be dismissed if the poor results accumulate.

Zidane instead of Solskjaer in Manchester?

The British newspaper Express, Quoted by AS, has listed the three potential substitutes for Solkjaer in Manchester: Antonio Conte, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane! The French option would seem the most serious because Zidane has worked with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane at Real Madrid and has long wanted to recruit Paul Pogba. If the arrival of Zidane in the north of England remains hypothetical for a long time, it remains nonetheless attractive because the Zizou-Ronaldo duo won three consecutive Champions League Merengue.



