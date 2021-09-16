South Korea fines Google 149 million

Korean regulators have cracked down: Google is fined 207 billion won (149.5 million euros) for blocking customized versions of Android. Google has already announced that it intends to appeal.

Google would hamper competition by forcing manufacturers of smartphones and tablets to adopt an “anti-fragmentation agreement” (AFA contracts), and it is on this argument that the Korean regulator KFTC (Korea Fair Trade Commission) is based for fine the Californian giant of 207 billion won, or just over 149.5 million euros. This is the ninth-biggest sanction handed down by the KFTC since its inception, Reuters read.





Korean regulators believe in particular that the AFA contracts that Google imposes constitute an abuse of a dominant position. This practice would, in their view, restrict competition in the mobile operating system market. Google denies these accusations.

Second blow for Google in South Korea

” The Korea Fair Trade Commission’s decision is significant in that it offers the possibility of restoring competitive pressure in the operating systems and mobile applications market A KFTC spokesperson said. Through a press release, Google has already expressed its intention to appeal.

As Reuters reminds us, this is not the first time that Google has taken legal action in South Korea. A bill adopted at the end of August indeed prohibits managers of application stores, such as Google, from requiring software developers to use their payment systems. This ” anti-Google law “, as it is nicknamed in Korea, went into effect on the same day as the fine imposed on the Mountain View giant by the KFTC, Reuters said.

Remember that in France Google recently received an even more severe penalty. In July, the Competition Authority announced that it would sanction Google up to 500 million euros for “non-compliance with several injunctions issued against him in April 2020“. It was then a question of unfair competition with regard to certain press publishers and AFP (Agence France Presse).