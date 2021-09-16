SpaceX’s first tourists set off on their space cruise

The four American space tourists will spend three days in orbit around the Earth, without any professional astronaut on board.

Four American space tourists began their journey in zero gravity on Wednesday, September 15, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon9 rocket. Billionaire Jared Isaacman, mission commander, Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor, Chris Sembroski, US Army veteran and Sian Proctor, an earth science professor took off at 8:02 p.m. local time (2:02 a.m. French time) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (United States). They must spend three days in orbit around the Earth without any professional astronaut on board. A few minutes later, the first and then the second stage of the rocket separated, leaving the Dragon capsule and its passengers alone in the cosmos.



Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/pOfgJ9LsvE

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021

“Few have been there before and many will follow. The door is opening now, it’s pretty incredible”billionaire Jared Isaacman said from inside the capsule after reaching space. They must travel farther than the International Space Station (ISS), at a target orbit of 575 km. Each day they will circumnavigate the globe about 15 times. At the end of their journey, they will begin a dizzying descent to land off Florida. SpaceX has already planned other space tourism flights. The next one in January 2022, with three businessmen on board.