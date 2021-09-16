still six departments in orange vigilance for risks of thunderstorms and floods





By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 09/15/2021 at 5:48 p.m.

Updated on 09/15/2021 at 11:00 p.m.

Météo-France has expanded its vigilance for storms and floods to six departments in anticipation of episodes that should end overnight from Wednesday to Thursday

Six departments were placed on Wednesday afternoon in orange vigilance for the risk of thunderstorms and flooding, according to Météo-France, which predicts the end of the rainy-storm episode this Thursday at 2 am. the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region with a start of monitoring, at 4 p.m., for Ain, Savoie and Haute-Savoie and continued monitoring for Drôme, Isère, and Gard.

“One-off thunderstorms affect a large southern half of the country. They are more numerous and more marked from the Massif Central to the Rhône valley, sometimes with hail. The accumulations of rain do not exceed 15 to 30 mm for the moment “, indicates Météo-France, qualifying this” rainy-stormy episode of late summer “as” not exceptional for the season “. The organization nevertheless underlines the possibility of “significant accumulations of rain in a short time”. In the Ardèche, Drôme and Isère, accumulations of 70 to 100/120 mm are expected until Thursday morning. “The risk of stationary thunderstorms fades over the Hérault while it remains significant on the Gard plains until the end of the afternoon,” adds Météo-France, which foresees the possibility of sudden heavy rains. “From 80 to 100 mm”.