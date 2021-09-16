Stock-outs, construction delays … The consequences of the shortage of raw materials

The shortage of raw materials has consequences for many sectors, in particular furniture, agri-food and even construction.

No more furniture available before mid-October at Ikea, delays in real estate projects, but lower consumer prices on the shelves. The shortage of raw materials has many consequences and affects several sectors.

In Ikea stores, many items are out of stock, reports Le Parisien on September 15, whether in the lighting department, office or kitchen. Numerous messages on Twitter attest to this, such as Seinmmi’s: “I am missing 11 shelves, I was told September, then January, and there, the reference has disappeared and I am told that the color has stopped! “ For the moment, the Swedish giant has not communicated on these stockouts, according to our colleagues, speaking rather of “slowdown in supply “.

One of the reasons is therefore the shortage of wood, plastic or even metal, the prices of which are soaring. The situation could not improve until January 2022. Other furniture brands would be concerned, such as Leroy Merlin, Castorama and Conforama. Teleworking is also mentioned as a reason for this boom in orders, with an impact “throughout the transport chain“, confirms an Ikea spokesperson. Chinese and European ports would be congested and the Ever Given affair would not have helped the Swedish brand. The boat was blocked in the Suez Canal at the end of March. and it was carrying a hundred Ikea containers.





In addition, the demand for furniture has increased globally. “On our products, in the first seven months of 2021 compared to 2019, consumption jumped by 8%”, affirms to Parisian Jean-Charles Vogley, the secretary general of the National Federation of trade, furniture and equipment of the house (Fnaem).

“Self-destruction” in the food industry

Another sector that suffers from the shortage of raw materials, the food industry, faced with soaring prices “unseen since 2008“, according to the national association of food industries (Ania) which carried out a survey of its members. Food raw materials would have increased by 5 to 55% in one year according to La Croix, in particular wheat, oils and fruits. The prices of industrial raw materials have also increased for the sector, between 3 and 59%. Plastic and cardboard are concerned. Energy and transport also, the latter having experienced an 85% increase according to our colleagues .

However, paradoxically, this did not translate into an increase in prices on the shelves, but by a decrease, fueled by a merciless price war between distributors. Indeed, they fell by 0.5% for consumer products. “We are not mourners, entrusted Jean-Philippe André, new president of Ania, to La Croix, but we are at a level of self-destruction of systemic value“.

Construction delays

Finally, in the building industry, the situation seems to be getting worse, according to Europe 1. The building sites are falling further and further behind. The shortage of wood is far from over, a return to normal is not expected soon. “When we have +30, + 50% on the prices of materials such as plastic, PVC, steel, copper, it is a very strong increase“, regrets to our colleagues Olivier Salleron, president of the French Building Federation (FFB). He expects prices to stabilize at the beginning of next year.