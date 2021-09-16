“Stop it, mom!” : Sophie Marceau called to order by her daughter Juliette

After a desired prolonged absence, Sophie Marceau is preparing to return to dark rooms. On September 22, 2021, the 54-year-old actress will star in the film Everything went well, directed by François Ozon, and in which she gives the answer to André Dussollier. The opportunity for the star to give a new interview to Point and its September 16 edition.

Since her new film is about the family and the accompaniment of loved ones towards death, Sophie Marceau has indulged in some confidences about her loved ones, in particular her discreet daughter Juliette, born of her past love with the American producer Jim Lemley. . The latter is now a young woman aged 19, who does not hesitate to take back her famous mother when she considers her a little too critical …





“We spend our lives judging others, I am no exception. Sometimes I say in front of my daughter: ‘She has aged’, ‘He has put on weight’. My daughter tells me again: ‘Stop, mom, you judge all the time!’ I answer him: ‘I do not judge, I observe’, confides the one who also has a son, Vincent Żuławski (26 years old). I don’t like intolerance and I stay away from people who preach. “

A recently orphaned actress

For the movie star The party, we can have “stories and opinions“on his relatives but,”in truth, we do not have access to privacy, imagination, darkness” his. “My daughter said to me: ‘You lived thirty-six years before I knew you.’ We live before, we live parallel. There is so much that we don’t know about others.“