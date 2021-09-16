“Stop mom!”, Angry, Sophie Marceau’s daughter, Juliette, puts her mother back in place in front of everyone!

Back on the front of the stage for a few weeks, Sophie Marceau splashes all the red carpets and photographers with her charm. Indeed, after a long absence, the actress will be back on September 22 at the cinema in Everything went well by François Ozon. The opportunity to talk about his role within his family.

Mom of Vincent, 26 years old, Sophie Marceau also has a daughter, Juliette, born of her love with the American producer, Jim Lemley. A girl she doesn’t talk to much about, but who nevertheless seems to have a strong character. Questioned by the Point this September 16, the actress also confided, in an unprecedented way, on Juliette, revealing their disagreements.





At 19, the young girl never hesitates to take back her famous mother when she is too critical, and in a very direct way “We spend our lives judging others, I am no exception. I sometimes say in front of my daughter ‘She has aged’, ‘He has put on weight’. My daughter takes me back ‘Stop mom, you judge all the time!’ I tell him ‘I don’t judge, I observe’.

Understanding of this new generation awareness, “I don’t like intolerance and I stay away from people who preach. “, Sophie Marceau is now taking a step back from these everyday behaviors, which can sometimes be harmful and hurtful to others,”we can have stories and opinions about our loved ones but, in truth, we do not have access to privacy, imagination, darkness“. Here is a beautiful speech!

Writing