Submarines: Biden forgets the name of the Prime Minister of Australia when thanking him

CONTRACT – A small blunder when announcing a big contract. The United States, which is seeking to strengthen its alliances with China in all directions, announced this Wednesday, September 15, with Australia and the United Kingdom a vast security partnership in the Indo-Pacific zone, including in particular the delivery of nuclear powered submarines to Canberra.

Except that during this announcement, Joe Biden seemed to have trouble finding the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (see the video above). “I want to thank this colleague from the south,” said the American president, addressing Scott Morrison by video conference. Thank you very much buddy. I appreciate it, Prime Minister. ”

“A blow in the back”

Immediate consequence of this spectacular announcement: Australia broke a gigantic contract with France for the delivery of conventional submarines, angering Paris.





“The first major initiative of (this new pact called) AUKUS will be delivering a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, ”Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, appearing on video conference, along with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, said at an event chaired by Joe Biden at the White House.

France, which sees a contract of 90 billion Australian dollars (56 billion euros) escape its shipbuilding industry, immediately castigated a “regrettable decision” and “contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation which prevailed. between France and Australia ”.

“It’s really a blow in the back”, regretted the head of the French diplomacy Jean-Yves Le Drian Thursday, September 16 on France Info. “This unlilateral, brutal, unpredictable decision is very similar to what Donald Trump was doing,” he added.

