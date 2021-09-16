Successful take-off for SpaceX’s first tourists

SpaceX’s first space tourists embarked on their weightless cruise on Wednesday. They will spend three days in orbit above the Earth without any professional astronaut on board.

Four American space tourists embarked on an incredible weightless journey on a SpaceX spacecraft on Wednesday, where they must spend three days orbiting the Earth without a professional astronaut on board, a historic first. The Falcon 9 rocket took off on time, 8:02 p.m. local (12:02 a.m. GMT Thursday) from the legendary Kennedy Space Center Launch Pad 39A in Florida, with a roar and a fireball lighting up the night.

A few minutes later, the first and then the second stage of the rocket separated, leaving the Dragon capsule and its passengers alone in the cosmos.

“Few have been there before and many will follow. The door is opening now, it’s pretty amazing,” billionaire Jared Isaacman, the mission commander, said from inside the capsule after reaching the space.

They must travel farther than the International Space Station (ISS), at a target orbit of 575 km. Each day they will circumnavigate the globe about 15 times. Called Inspiration4, the mission is supposed to embody a step towards the democratization of space, by proving that the cosmos is not reserved only for astronaut crews handpicked and trained over the years.

Tens of millions of dollars

After receiving a visit from Elon Musk, boss of SpaceX and Tesla, the four passengers boarded around 4 p.m. local in white Tesla, under the sun and the applause of a small crowd, to reach the building where they then went. put on their custom-made jumpsuit. Then they returned to the launch pad, got on board, and after a series of systems checks, the capsule hatch was closed.

The mission was chartered by Jared Isaacman, 38, boss of a financial services company and seasoned pilot. The price he paid SpaceX has not been disclosed, but runs into tens of millions of dollars. He will be the captain on board, and offered three more seats to strangers. Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric cancer survivor, is a 29-year-old medical assistant. She is the youngest American to ever go to space, and the first person with a prosthetic (femur).

Chris Sembroski, 42, is a former US Air Force employee who now works in the aviation industry. Finally, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old professor of earth sciences, had almost been selected in 2009 to become an astronaut for NASA. She is only the fourth African American woman to go to space.





At the end of their journey, they will begin a dizzying descent to land off Florida. For SpaceX, this is nothing less than a first step towards a multiplanetary humanity – Elon Musk’s ultimate vision. “It’s only just getting started,” Jared Isaacman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Six months of training

On board, their biological data (heart rate, sleep, etc.) as well as their cognitive capacities will be analyzed. They will also undergo tests before and after the trip, to measure the effect on their bodies. They will be able to enjoy a spectacular view through a glass dome installed for the first time on Dragon.

Their training only lasted about six months. The flight is expected to remain fully automated, but the crew has been trained by SpaceX to be able to take control in an emergency. To prepare, they also made a trek in the snow up to more than 3,000 meters of altitude, and supported the force g of a centrifuge (long arm in rapid rotation) and of jet flights.

The mission also serves as a lever for a huge fundraising for the pediatric hospital of St Jude (Memphis, Tennessee), where Hayley Arceneaux works after being treated there as a child. In the vessel are various objects (ukulele, 30 kg of hops intended to make space-flavored beer on Earth, etc.) which will then be auctioned.

Flight of billionaires

This mission concludes a summer marked by the flight of billionaires over the last frontier: first Richard Branson on July 11, aboard the Virgin Galactic ship, then a few days later Jeff Bezos, with his company Blue Origin. But these suborbital flights only offered a few minutes in zero gravity. Tourists have already been to orbit: wealthy personalities, for example, went to the ISS between 2001 and 2009, aboard Russian rockets. But the advent of private enterprise programs today marks a turning point.

“The take-off of Inspiration4 reminds us of what can be accomplished when we partner with private industry,” NASA boss Bill Nelson tweeted on Wednesday. SpaceX has already sent 10 astronauts to the ISS on behalf of NASA during three previous manned missions, and is planning other space tourism flights thereafter. The next one in January 2022, with three businessmen on board.