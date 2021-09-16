Svetlana Tsikhanovskaïa in Paris to re-mobilize support

The Belarusian opponent in exile Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya is received by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Quai d’Orsay on September 15, 2021. JULIEN MUGUET FOR “THE WORLD”

The first time she came to Paris was in 2014, with her husband, Sergei Tsikhanovsky, for their tenth wedding anniversary – “A romantic trip”. Seven years later, Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya is back, but alone: ​​the Belarusian blogger languishes in prison for wanting to run for the presidential election of August 9, 2020, against Alexander Lukashenko whose fraudulent re-election sparked an unprecedented protest movement , brutally repressed.

Candidate in her place and then forced to leave the country with their children after the election she very likely won, this former English teacher traded her life as a stay-at-home mother for that of Belarusian opposition leader in exile. For more than a year, she has been traveling the democratic world, from her base in Vilnius, Lithuania, to rally support and maintain pressure on the Lukashenko regime.





Against oblivion

This time, from September 15 to 17, it’s Paris. Surrounded by a few advisers, she knows that it is necessary to rekindle the flame, to re-mobilize. In Belarus, the fierce and dissuasive repression continues against civil society: the time for demonstrations is over. Resistance is organized differently, underground, especially in cyberspace; but weariness is gaining ground and fear is everywhere.

Like the Ukrainians who fear that we will abandon Crimea over time, Svetlana Tsikhanovskaïa sees the media losing interest in her country and fears being forgotten. “We realized this this winter, she explains in an interview with World. But it is not because there is nothing visible happening, it is not because there are no more beautiful photos that the movement has died down. The situation is difficult to explain abroad, the pressures, the interrogations, the blackmail on the children, the tortures, the prison… Each time, it is necessary to recall the figures. ”

These figures are plastered on the walls of the exhibition “So close, so close: Belarus, a year of struggle as seen by photojournalists” at the Maison des Journalistes in Paris: 210,250 exiles for a year, 649 political prisoners, 33,000 people imprisoned for political reasons, 54 independent media closed or banned, 26 journalists imprisoned, more than 50 NGOs or associations closed. The repressive machine is running at full speed. Maria Kolesnikova, who campaigned alongside Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya, has just been sentenced to eleven years in prison, lawyer Maxim Znak to ten years.

