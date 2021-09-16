Takeover of the Sam metallurgy company in Viviez: the decision known on Thursday

The Toulouse commercial court returns this Thursday, September 16, its deliberation on the Viviézoise Sam foundry. Barring any surprises, a liquidation with continued activity is likely.

Placed in receivership since December 2019, the Sam de Viviez foundry has reached the end of the legal observation period renewed three times. Also, except recovery, the Commercial Court of Toulouse must pronounce a judicial liquidation with continuation of activity. Following the hearing on Friday, September 3, the commercial court makes its decision known this Thursday afternoon. Overview of the Sam situation and the challenges, with CGT staff representatives Ghislaine Gistau, Sébastien Lallier and David Gistau.

After the holidays, the employees returned to work at the end of August. What state of mind are they in?

Uncertainty and worry predominate. The activity is in slow motion. The global semiconductor shortage has a significant impact on Renault’s order book, which is updated every week. We adapt to their production line. The determination remains intact.

What are the stakes of the decision which is rendered this Thursday, September 16? What do you expect from it?

At the end of 18 months of receivership, the procedure automatically switches, either in simple liquidation, or in liquidation with continuation of activity. This continuation of activity, in view of the discussions at the hearing on September 3 is pronounced this Thursday. Insofar as the Renault customer continues to support the Sam by placing orders and providing financial support, this will also allow us to take the time to find a lasting solution for our company. It is also the demonstration that Sam still has a role to play by remaining a key supplier for Renault. It is also proof of the quality of our know-how and our skills at Viviez.





Does this mean that the decision rendered this Thursday will not change anything?

Yes, at least until March 2022, date until which Renault has undertaken to support Sam to find a buyer.

The commercial court disqualified the Bellity and Trinquet projects, what do you think?

We considered that the Alty SIFA Technologie project held up and corresponded to our expectations both on the industrial side and on the social side. Everything was done with the appointment of the Grant-Thornton cabinet to rule out candidates who did not meet Renault and state standards.

The Spanish group CIE, which has the favors of Renault and the State, is it still interested in the takeover of Sam?

It is believed that in reality CIE has never strayed from the case. That they have always kept contact with Renault. What has always guided our fight and which remains our objective is the maintenance of 250 jobs, a commitment to a minimum business plan over 5 years, the maintenance of the design office and support services, maintenance of collective agreements. Our objective is not to choose our future boss but to find a lasting solution for the future of the company and therefore of the Decazeville basin. We remain open to discussions with everyone including CIE.

Looking back, how do you see what happened over the past two years?

The Chinese have left us with a catastrophic situation, a real industrial mess. The past two years have been trying. Without doubt, if we had been listened to earlier, a solution would have emerged more quickly.