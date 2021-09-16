Tales of Arise: sales are (already) crossing a symbolic milestone!

Tales of Arise is definitely one of the big releases this month and the game seems well on its way to establishing itself as a commercial hit: proof of this are the scores, freshly unveiled, and which clearly have nothing to be ashamed of. that is.

Let’s not hide it: Tales of Arise is an undeniable success. With a life-saving gameplay and a captivating universe, the newcomer to the looong saga signs a comeback of an iconic brand, which had been dormant for five years now. Bandai Namco can be delighted with this largely positive critical reception … but also commercial. Because after all, money is the sinews of war.

Tales of Arise, the future bestseller of the franchise?

While Tales of Arise was released on September 10 alone, the game has sold over a million copies. as the editor lets us know. A very good performance less than a week after the publication, which suggests that this episode could well become the biggest hit of the series. In any case, it is the fastest-selling game in its history.





In passing, we also learn the score of the two previous chapters, Tales of Berseria and Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, which now accumulate, respectively, 2 million and 1.5 million sales. At this pace, Tales of Arise may well establish itself as number one. And it would be deserved!