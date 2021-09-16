Tanya Fear: missing for several days, the Doctor Who actress has been found – news

Everyone mobilized to find Tanya Fear, the actress of Doctor who missing for several days. On Twitter, her relatives announce that the young woman has been found “safe and sound”.

The family is now reassured. Tanya Fear, the actress known for her role in Doctor who just found “safe and sound” by the police. The alert was given yesterday. Since Thursday, September 9, the actress had not given signs of life. Tanya Fear had moved to Los Angeles in the Hollywood Bowl area just two months ago to get into stand-up. Alone in this new city, with no friends or family, her relatives began to worry about her silence. It was on social networks that a friend decided to launch the first alert by posting a photo of the actress. With the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, the young woman invited Internet users to share all the information that could help her find the actress. A call for witnesses that has borne fruit.

Tanya Fear hospitalized

The good news was announced in a post published on the #FindTanyaFear Twitter account, since renamed #FoundTanyaFear. “It is a great pleasure and a great relief to announce that Tanya was found safe and sound by the police today. From what we know, she is not physically injured but as a precaution she is in the hospital for an assessment of her condition “, indicated a first press release. At first, relatives of the family called to be careful with this information, until they can reach the young woman and confirm that it was indeed Tanya.





“It’s all together that we found her”

The wait was short-lived, as the family themselves wrote a few hours later on the same Twitter account to reassure everyone. “Our family is delighted and relieved to confirm that Tanya has been found. A friend of the family is currently with her. As family and members of Tanya’s circle, we would like to thank the LA community for their active efforts on the ground looking for her. To the global community, we would like to say thank you for sharing their image, posters and stories. It is all together that we found her. Thank you”, is it possible to read. It remains to understand the reasons for his disappearance which has caused so much concern …