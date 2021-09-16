Tatiana Silva confides on the abortion she suffered

This Thursday, September 16, Tatiana Silva confided to Gala that one of the most painful decisions of her life was to have an abortion.
On September 29, Tatiana Silva will release her first book,It all starts with you, which retraces his sometimes difficult life course. At 16, the TF1 weather presenter loses her mother and obtains her anticipated majority. To meet her needs, the young woman stops her studies and goes on odd jobs. In 2005, she ran for the Miss Belgium election. Her own way of “force fate” as she explains. Subsequently, she will do a little television and will be spotted by RTBF. On the occasion of the release of her book, Tatiana Silva gave an interview to the magazine Gala. After discussing her former relationship with Stromae, the former candidate for Dance with the stars made rare confidences about one of the most painful events of his past: his abortion.
“This is not a trivial decision”
Tatiana Silva has decided to speak from the heart. But some doors of the past are more difficult to open than others. When the journalist asks him what was the most “sensitive” to approach, it is without hesitation that the young woman of 36 years answers that it is about her abortion: “This is not a trivial decision. Talk about it either. I had some fears at first but no one should judge my life. And we are very lucky, in France, to have this choice“, she recounts.
“I was not at all mature”
The one who tried her hand at acting in Josephine, guardian angel returns unvarnished the cause of this choice: “I searched deep inside me for the reasons for this decision after brushing aside the type arguments: ‘It was not the right time, I was not the right person’… In fact, when i got pregnant, the thought of having to take care of someone other than me was inconceivable. I was not at all mature“, she explains. The weather presenter also admits that having seen her mother “struggle” when she was a child could have encouraged him to make this heavy decision. Today, Stromae’s ex does not hide his desire to become a mother: “I also know that my desire for motherhood is intact. We’ll see and, at 36, I stopped setting a deadline“she said.