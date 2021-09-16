Tatiana Silva reveals having abortion: why it was “inconceivable” for her to become a mother

Tatiana Silva was featured in the magazine Gala. The presenter of the TF1 group will release her book It all starts with you (published by Albin Michel), September 29, 2021. She evokes the themes of loneliness, the feeling of imposture, the quest for oneself, time, faith, gratitude and authenticity. Asked by the magazine, she spoke about this beautiful project but also about a very personal subject: that of her abortion.

Tatiana Silva broached very sensitive topics in her book. In particular, she revealed that she had had an abortion. A decision that is not trivial as she confided to our colleagues from Gala. “I had some fears at first but no one should judge my life. And we are very lucky, in France, to have this choice“, she first explained. When she got pregnant, the 36-year-old beautiful brunette looked for”at the very bottom [d’elle]” the reasons that pushed her to have an abortion. So she understood that the idea of ​​having to take care of another person than she was “inconceivable“.





“I was not at all mature. Was it, perhaps, because as a kid I had seen my mother struggling too much in Brussels? I also know that my desire for motherhood is intact. We’ll see and, at 36, I stopped setting a deadline“, continued Tatiana Silva. And to specify that the passages concerning her mother, who raised her alone after her divorce, were also difficult to address.”She died of breast cancer twenty years ago, and it’s still very violentShe explained. At the time, she was 16 years old and was in the midst of a period of rebellion. When this tragedy happened, she felt a lot of guilt, a feeling that has not left her since. According to her, she could have “offer him more comfortHaving no family around her, she was granted the anticipated majority. She then quit her studies to earn a living. And thanks to her determination and her strength of character, she was able to achieve her dreams.

The full interview with Tatiana Silva can be found in the Gala magazine of September 16, 2021.