Tatiana Silva separated from Stromae: rare confidences about their very discreet couple

Tatiana Silva is a person who prefers to remain discreet about her private life. But she agreed to engage her audience on sensitive topics, in her book Everything begins with oneself (published by Albin Michel), which is scheduled for release on September 29, 2021. In addition to her abortion, the presenter of the TF1 group talks about her former loves. Asked about the subject by Gala, she made rare confidences about her past relationship with singer Stromae.

Tatiana Silva and Stromae had a (very) discreet romance. So discreet that the beautiful 36-year-old brunette didn’t really want to talk about it. His statements in the magazine Gala (edition of September 16, 2021) are therefore an event. After the journalist reminded her that in her book, she mentioned her romantic break-ups without naming names, she confided: “Do you think of Stromae? We had a relationship. Official, but very discreet. People know we’ve been together but neither he nor I talk about it. I know what I’ve been through with him, he knows what he’s been through with me. And his name doesn’t appear in the book, as it should!“A silence that his former companion will appreciate.





It was in 2017 that Tatiana Silva had mentioned their relationship for the last time, with Paris Match. She had explained that Stromae was “a beautiful person“and that their exchanges”were incomparable“.”We had a wonderful story“, she added. A story that lasted between 2011 and 2012. She then confided that she had very few relationships and that when she chose someone,”it’s for life“.”To protect myself and to protect my relationship, I seek less and less attention. I know how it works, and I don’t wanna make my privacy a business“, she had specified in 2011 to the site 7sur7.be to explain her discretion.