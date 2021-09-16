Telephone canvassing: the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes calls on consumers to be vigilant

In a press release, the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes indicates that “the Departmental Directorate for the Protection of the Populations (DDPP) of the Alpes-Maritimes calls on consumers to be extremely vigilant in the face of this commercial practice.”

“This type of process is the preferred modus operandi of certain pop-up furniture companies, known to target the elderly and use deceptive and particularly aggressive marketing practices,” the statement continued:

– gifts given that do not correspond to the products advertised and prove to be of low value,

– artificially inflated prices of products on display, allowing sellers to grant illusory discounts to make consumers believe that they are getting a good deal,

– winnings announced as part of the lottery automatically transforming into a voucher

purchase to be used on the same day on items for sale,

– misleading commercial practices on the quality and the origin of the articles put in

sale,

– constant pressure exerted by sellers during commercial negotiations to encourage

consumers when purchasing a piece of furniture, even if the consumer does not need it or

don’t want it,

– non-compliance with the withdrawal period of 14 days from the signing of the sales contract

and obstacle to the exercise of this right by consumers (same day delivery with

recovery of old furniture to give consumers the impression that they cannot

no longer to retract when the law allows them to do so).





Any consumer who considers himself a victim of such practices can contact the

investigators from the DDPP des Alpes-Maritimes – CADAM – 147 bd du Mercantour – BT Mont des

Merveilles – 06286 Nice CEDEX 3 – tel: 04 93 72 28 00 – ddpp@alpes-maritimes.gouv.fr