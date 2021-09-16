Tesla Autopilot reportedly reduces driver attention

It’s not much of a surprise: Tesla users tend to be less attentive when activating Autopilot. Their gaze would be more diverted than in manual driving, according to a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).





Who has never let go of their attention after activating a driver assistance tool? Ever more advanced assistance equips recent vehicles, the Tesla in the lead with their particularly successful Autopilot. A system touted as safer by manufacturers. According to Tesla, there is 10 times less risk of being involved in an accident when Autopilot is activated than with a normal vehicle. The technology is far from infallible, however. Several accidents, some fatal, have affected Tesla under semi-automatic piloting.

The device systematically found itself at the center of the investigations. It is undergoing a new load today, through a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He believes that Autopilot drastically reduces the attention of drivers. To reach this conclusion, she filmed the behavior of Model S and X owners and recorded data from their vehicles for nearly 500,000 miles (805,000 km).

“Off-road looks were longer with Autopilot active than without”, explains MIT, drivers being distracted towards “Areas not related to driving”. 22% of glances off the road even exceeded 2 seconds. A short but sufficient time to cover a distance of 78 m at 130 km / h blind. The study notes that the trend is reversed as soon as the tool is disengaged. Motorists naturally become more attentive when driving manually. For the institute, these observations could be useful to manufacturers wishing to improve the safety of their driver assistance systems.