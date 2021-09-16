Tesla, now more “made in China” than USA

The recent figures for Tesla’s deliveries to China are very astonishing. The brand surged dramatically in March to nearly 35,000 units, but subsequently collapsed to less than 15,000 units the following month. Tesla subsequently moved up the slope until June, to just over 25,000 vehicles before, again, collapsing in July to less than 9,000 units. Unlike other major electric car players in China (BYD, General Motors, SAIC, etc.), Tesla does not seem to be able to maintain its registrations on the world’s largest market in terms of emission-free mobility.

However, there would be a fairly simple start to the explanation: earlier in the year, Tesla announced that the Shanghai plant had become Tesla’s official export “hub” for the global market. Moreover, part of the current Tesla delivered in Europe come from China, while waiting for the European Gigafactory to be operational.





Concretely, this means that the largest Tesla delivered in the world are now Chinese, and more American. Are Tesla Sales Really Diving In China? For now, it is difficult to conclude since it will be necessary to wait for the results for September, given that the cars produced in July and August were largely intended for export.

If deliveries were disappointing in September in China, observers will then begin to wonder, even if it should be borne in mind that the American manufacturer has just launched the “Standard Range” version of the Model Y in China, which should meet with great success.