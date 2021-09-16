the armourer Verney-Carron placed in the safeguard procedure

If 2019 had already been difficult for Verney-Carron, not selected in two calls for tenders, it is the health crisis of 2020-21 that will have cost the Saint-Etienne gunsmith dearly: on Wednesday, the venerable arms factory of hunting, the oldest in France, has been placed in safeguard proceedings by the Saint-Etienne commercial court.

A net loss of 1.8 million euros

The exports of the company, which celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, collapsed in the last financial year (ended at the end of February 2021), “going from around 5 million euros to just under 1 million”, while sales in France remained “stable”.

The turnover of Verney-Carron SA, which has 77 employees, thus amounted to nearly 9.3 million euros, with a net loss of more than 1.8 million.





Blame it on containment … and LBD

The family SME, listed on Euronext Access, also explained that “the hunting market has suffered particularly in France since March 2020 due to the periods of non-essential business closures impacting gunsmiths and sellers of hunting articles”, and due to a halt in hunting during containment.

Its security activity has been affected in recent years by the loss of the Ministry of the Interior’s market for flashballs, of which it is the manufacturer. The latter replaced it with the Swiss defense ball launcher LBD 40.