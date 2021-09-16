The AS Monaco group for the reception of Sturm Graz

Here is the composition of the group selected by Niko Kovac for the reception of Sturm Graz, this Thursday (9 p.m.), on the occasion of the first day of the group stage of the Europa League.

The Europa League is on! For its entry into the running in this European competition, AS Monaco welcomes the Austrians from Sturm Graz, this Thursday (9 p.m.) at the Stade Louis-II. A meeting that will be broadcast on RMC Sport, but also to be experienced live with commentary on our Twitch channel as well as in live text on asmonaco.com.

A reunion between the two clubs

This match between Monaco and Graz is not a first for the two clubs, who had already crossed paths during the 2000-2001 season, in the group stage of the Champions League. The Red and Whites had largely won at home (5-0), thanks to a hat-trick from Marco Simone and goals signed by Pontus Farnerud and Shabani Nonda, but lost in the return (2-0).

Recall that in addition to the current second in the Austrian championship, where they will travel on December 9, the Monegasques will face in their group the Spaniards of Real Sociedad (September 30 and November 25) as well as the Dutch of PSV. Eindhoven (October 21 and November 4).





The Red and White group against Sturm Graz:

Guardians

Majecki, Mannone, Nübel

Defenders

Aguilar, Badiashile, C. Henrique, Disasi, Jakobs, Maripán, Matsima, Pavlovic

Midfielders

Diatta, Diop, Fabregas, Fofana, Golovin, Jean Lucas, Matazo, Tchouameni

Forwards

Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins, Isidor, Volland

Medical point:

– Myron Boadu is ill

– Djibril Sidibé ends his re-athletic phase

– Harisson Marcelin is in the re-athletic phase

Relive the press conferences of Niko Kovac and Kevin Volland.