the decrease in the number of tests carried out each week continues

The peak has passed. According to data from the Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (Drees), attached to the Ministry of Health, 4.18 million Covid tests were recorded last week. A significant number, but down sharply from the peak reached in mid-August and down 9.1% from the previous week. In total, since March 1, 2020, 142.2 million tests have been validated, according to Drees.

The daily number of tests remains at a high level exceeding 600,000 five days in the week, and crossing the 850,000 mark on September 10. Although impressive, these figures remain below the record levels observed in August: more than a million tests had been validated on August 13 and August 20, as a reminder.

In detail, the bulk of the tests carried out last week – 70% – are antigenic, allowing the individual to have a response in just a few minutes. These types of tests were in high demand during the summer, when the health pass was extended to new activities. Now, most French people have a complete vaccination schedule, and are therefore less demanding tests.





The number of tests validated from September 6 to 12, 2021 is down sharply for 16-65 year olds. It increases for those under 16 and is almost stable for those over 65. A trend visible for a few weeks: as vaccination progresses, the demand for tests is now declining for most age groups, from 16 to 65 years. It stagnates for seniors, but progresses for minors, less vaccinated for the moment.

Within a month, the tests will no longer be reimbursed by Medicare: “this fall, the famous PCR tests will be paid for, unless prescribed by a doctor, in order to encourage vaccination rather than the multiplication of tests“, Warned Emmanuel Macron in mid-July. A health decision, but also an economic one: Bercy budgeted around 5 billion euros for the tests this year, and the reimbursement policy is proving to be costly for public finances. At present, an antigen test costs around 25 euros to the Health Insurance, and a PCR test in the laboratory around 50 euros. The tests of the week of September 6 to 12 will therefore have cost some 136.3 million euros.

