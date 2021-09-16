The devastating invicibility bug returns to Warzone

Undoubtedly, nothing will be spared to Warzone players. While they have been paying the price for some particularly devastating bugs for some time, it seems that a long-standing bug has decided to come back, making some players invincible once again.

Since the beginnings of Warzone, a number of frustrating bugs have disturbed the daily lives of players. While most of them are bearable and sometimes even make you laugh, others are so devastating that they can only ruin the game at hand.

Over the seasons, certain bugs such as the stimulant bug, the invisibility bug or the demon weapon bug have marked history as they were unbearable and above all, regular.

Once again, when players thought they’d gotten rid of it once and for all, an iconic bug is making a comeback: the invincibility bug.





The invincibility bug is back on Warzone

In recent days, multiple testimonies have come to the surface, reporting players who walk around Verdansk being invincible, probably thanks to a link between the riot shield and the Rytec.

If some have discovered this bug by chance, others are happy to abuse it.

Indeed, on Reddit have come across many publications of disillusioned players who have come across ill-intentioned players who in each game seek to exploit this bug to eliminate all the players who have had the bad luck to cross their path.

If being hit by the Rytec while wearing a riot shield is indeed the source of this problem, it is better to avoid using the weapon on Warzone in the days to come, it could go wrong. .

While patches should be deployed overnight on Warzone, we can only cross our fingers that Raven also tackles this exploit bug.