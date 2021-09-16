the driver and 27 injured children, two of them more seriously

This Thursday morning, around 8 am, in Changé, a bus from the TUL network carrying children, who were going to a college in the Laval agglomeration, left the road. There were 48 students on board. According to authorities, the bus driver and 27 children were injured, two of them are more seriously affected but their vital prognosis is not engaged. The injured were transported to the polyclinic and hospital in Laval.

The 21 children unharmed, but shocked, were taken care of in the performing arts workshop, a room near the accident site. In total, according to the prefecture, 17 fire vehicles were mobilized.

Bus accident in Changé: significant relief resources mobilized © Radio France

The Orsec-Many victims plan put in place

Significant relief resources have been mobilized. The prefecture announces that the NOVI (Numerous victims) plan has been put in place, an emergency plan to help a large number of victims in the same place. It mobilizes all the actors in the relief chain.





According to the public prosecutor, all the victims will be auditioned. At this stage of the investigation, “all slopes are open“around the causes of the accident.

According to the director of the TUL network, Thomas Verdez, the bus was carrying the children to Jules Renard College in Laval. Slightly affected, the bus driver was also taken care of by the firefighters. A toxicological analysis will be carried out and a technical analysis of the vehicle will take place.