The ecologist Antoine Waechter candidate for the presidential election, without going through the primary

The former Greens candidate for the 1988 presidential election, Antoine Waechter, announced his candidacy for that of 2022 under the banner of the Independent Environmental Movement (MEI), to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday September 15. The 72-year-old environmental engineer and deputy mayor of Fulleren (Haut-Rhin) has chosen not to participate in the environmentalist primary, which he believes “The main vocation is to try to find the one who will manage to federate the left, and not the one who would succeed in federating the ecologists”.

“Noting the utopian nature of bringing together environmentalists”, Antoine Waechter, one of the founders of the environmental movement in France, wishes by his candidacy “To affirm much more strongly what makes the identity of ecological thought itself, beyond the right and the left”.

“Despite the surge of environmental sensitivity in public opinion, a good part of this public will not vote for a Green candidate, quite simply because a certain number of elements block it, in particular this will [d’Europe Ecologie-Les Verts] to position themselves in the political landscape of the left “, believes Mr. Waechter, who wants to represent ecology “Sensitive”, attached to “The beauty of landscapes and nature”.

In favor of maintaining nuclear power

According to Antoine Waechter, the candidate for the primary environmentalist Yannick Jadot has “An electoral strategy and adapts its speech according to this electoral strategy”. “And us, that cannot correspond to us: we need strong positions on a certain number of subjects”, he asserted.





Unlike the candidates of the ecologist primary, Mr. Waechter is in favor of maintaining nuclear power in the energy mix through the construction of a new generation of “Small reactors”. He also defends the respect of “Aesthetics” landscapes and heritage, coupled with a stop “The proliferation of wind farms” land, to which it is opposed, and support for agricultural and forestry sectors.

He also advocates a return to the seven-year term, the use of a citizens’ initiative referendum (RIC), or even “The creation of a green Court of Auditors to assess public policies” in environmental matters.

Antoine Waechter had gathered 3.8% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election of 1988, under the banner of the Greens, of which he was one of the co-founders in 1984. He then left this party to found the MEI, in 1994. He had not obtained the 500 sponsorships necessary to be a candidate neither in 1995 nor in 2017.

