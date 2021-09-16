the end of the “contract of the century” with Australia is a blow to the image of Naval Group

It was the “contract of the century”, for Naval Group, but also for the entire French defense industry. The sale to Australia of twelve attack submarines (4,500 tonnes, 97 meters long) and their maintenance for an amount of 35 billion euros over fifty years – announced in April 2016 and sealed in February 2019 – is going to be quashed by the Conservative government of Scott Morrison.

The French had won 8 billion, but Canberra had entrusted the entire weapons system to American industrialists led by Lockheed Martin. It is now the American armaments giant associated with British industrialists who will supply the Australian navy with nuclear-powered submersibles as part of a vast strategic partnership between Canberra, Washington and London.

In 2016, Naval Group (ex-DCNS) entered into exclusive negotiations, after the rejection of the offer from the German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and the Japanese consortium Mitsubishi-Kawasaki. A very tough negotiation on technology transfers. In addition, public opinion and the press, which organized anti-French campaigns, have never ceased to denounce the agreement, which nevertheless provided for the realization on site of 60% of the total value of the contract.





Repatriation of hundreds of engineers and technicians

In 2020, an Australian audit was concerned about the execution of the contract. He underlined the “Deep concern” Ministry of Defense on certain aspects of the partnership which constituted a “Risk to the program”. In particular a slippage in the schedule, contested by Naval Group, risking a “Capacity hole” between the old and the new fleet, delivered between 2030 and 2050.

In February 2021, the new boss of Naval Group, Pierre-Eric Pommellet, had to go urgently to Australia to recall Paris’s commitment to “made in Australia” (around a hundred top-tier local companies ) and save a flawed chord. So far, Naval Group has been paid over the course of the program. Naval Group minimizes the impact of this decision on a workload, moreover supported by orders from the French Navy.

The blow is no less harsh for the image of the industrialist. And, to a lesser extent, for its shareholder Thales (35%), which was to supply subsystems to Lockheed Martin. Naval Group will repatriate hundreds of engineers and technicians. And undoubtedly initiate litigation against its former clients that will last for years with, as a result, financial penalties.