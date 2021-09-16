the first images taken by the astronauts are breathtaking

Spectacular images from the Chinese space station, as part of the Shenzhou 12 mission, were released recently. Taken from the small windows of the first module of the station, Tianhe, they reveal the details of the beautiful and fragile world that is ours.

The Tiangong station currently hosts three astronauts (or taikonauts to be more precise), the very first crew members to arrive on board the first module on June 17, 2021. The crew has since carried out two extravehicular activities (EVA) and a series of experiments, but the Chinese human spaceflight agency only recently released the images taken by the astronauts.

A first batch of images taken by Tang Hongbo and published in August include views from space of the Gulf of Guinea, lights illuminating North Africa, the highlands of Ethiopia and the Indian Ocean, as well as the “bed” where Tang slept. Shenzhou 12 mission commander Nie Haisheng also sent images of Beijing at night and part of the Pacific Ocean.

One of the images shows a light curve above the Earth. This curve is created by light passing through sodium atoms in the atmosphere, about 80 to 105 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

Other images give a first glimpse of Tianhe’s portholes, as well as solar panels that provide electrical power to the orbital facility. Tang’s bed photo shows the sleeping bags that allow astronauts to sleep safely in microgravity.

A second set of images released on September 8 includes snapshots taken by astronaut Liu Boming. They show in particular Lake Urmia in Iran, the Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in China, Lake Van in Turkey and the Armenian highlands, as well as a view of South Africa. Reports did not specify the equipment used by the astronauts to capture the images.

The Shenzhou 12 astronauts are preparing for their return to Earth, scheduled for mid-September. According to CGTN, the crew will perform appropriate physical exercises, clean EVA suits and perform a radial rendezvous test of the spacecraft before returning home.

The radial rendezvous, or R-bar, will see the Shenzhou 12 spacecraft approach Tianhe in a direction perpendicular to Earth, instead of following the space station’s flight path. Shenzhou 12 will also tour Tianhe as an additional test for the Shenzhou 13 October crewed mission.





Shenzhou 12 is the third of eleven missions planned to build the three-module Tiangong space station. A Long March 7 rocket is being prepared for the launch of the fourth mission, the Tianzhou 3 cargo vessel, between mid- and late September. Shenzhou 13, which has already been prepared for an emergency, is due to take off from Jiuquan to Tianhe in October with a second crew of three.